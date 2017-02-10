NBA star Steph Curry speaks out against Donald Trump

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

There's not enough money in the world to keep Steph Curry silent.

The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter has hit out at US President Donald Trump after the CEO of a company he has a sponsorship deal with - sports apparel and accessories manufacturer Under Armour - praised the newly inducted head of state.

"To have such a pro-business President is something that is a real asset for the country," Kevin Plank said in an interview with CNBC. "People can really grab that opportunity."

But Curry doesn't agree and delivered a cutting response. "I agree with that description," Curry told the San Jose Mercury News. "If you remove the 'et' (from asset)."

Under Armour pulled off a massive coup by snatching Curry - a two-time league MVP - from Nike in 2013, signing him to a deal worth a reported $5.2 million a year.

In 2015 the company secured the 28-year-old's services until 2024 and gave him an equity stake in the business.

Millions of dollars were suddenly at stake as Plank and Curry appeared separated on opposite sides of the political spectrum.

"I spent all day yesterday on the phone with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank's camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue," Curry said.

"Based off the release that KP sent out this morning, and what he told me last night, that's the Under Armour that I know. That's the brand I know he's built and one that, as of Wednesday afternoon, is something that I'm standing on."

Following Plank's remarks, Under Armour released a statement clarifying its position, saying Trump recently invited the CEO, as well as other American business leaders, to be part of a council tasked with starting a dialogue around job creation in the US. As such, Plank's position was based more on Trump's stance with regards to the private sector rather than being an endorsement for all his policies.

A championship winner with the Warriors in 2015, Curry says he would have no hesitation severing ties with any partner if certain values didn't align with his own.

"If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn't jump off if it wasn't in line with who I am.

"If something is not in line with what I'm about, then yeah, I definitely need to take a stance in that respect.

"When you see my name, when you see people wearing my stuff, when you see anybody attached to me, they share that same passion for people that I do. And that's what I've been really serious about using this platform to share.

"Every opportunity I have to show love, to show respect, to show just that positivity, I feel like that's my job and that's what I stand for."

The NBA star says bettering people's lives should be at the forefront of everyone's focus - Trump and corporate America included.

"It's a fine line but it's about how we're operating, how inclusive we are, what we stand for," Curry said.

"He (Trump) is the President. There are going to be people that are tied to them. But are we promoting change? Are we doing things that are going to look out for everybody? And not being so self-serving that it's only about making money, selling shoes, doing this and that. That's not the priority. It's about changing lives. I think we can continue to do that."

