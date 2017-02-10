Poland great Zbigniew Boniek a candidate for UEFA election

NYON, Switzerland (AP) " UEFA says Poland great Zbigniew Boniek is among 13 candidates running for a place on its executive committee.

The former Juventus player, who has been president of the Polish soccer federation since 2012, is chasing one of eight seats.

Three men are seeking to retain their positions: former presidential candidate Michael van Praag (Netherlands), David Gill (England) and Marios Lefkaritis (Cyprus).

Federation presidents seeking election include: Reinhard Grindel (Germany), Armand Duka (Albania) and Karl-Erik Nilsson (Sweden).

Federation CEOs standing are: Michele Uva (Italy), Elkhan Mammadov (Azerbaijan) and John Delaney (Ireland).

Kazakhstan businessman Kairat Boranbayev, plus soccer officials Kieran O'Connor (Wales) and Servet Yardimci (Turkey), complete the list.

The election is set for April 5 at UEFA's annual congress in Helsinki, Finland.