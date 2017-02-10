UEFA to ask FIFA for 16 places at expanded 2026 World Cup

NYON, Switzerland (AP) " UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says Europe will formally ask FIFA for at least 16 places in the expanded 48-team World Cup.

Ceferin says "we think it's realistic to ask for 16 slots plus another condition that each European is in a different group."

FIFA decided last month to add 16 teams to the 2026 tournament. Two teams will advance to the knockout round from each three-nation group.

FIFA should confirm continental entry quotas for 2026 at meetings in Bahrain in May.

Ceferin announced planned reforms for UEFA five months after he was elected to succeed Michel Platini, who was banned by FIFA for a financial conflict of interest.

They include limiting UEFA's president and executive committee members to a maximum of three four-year terms.