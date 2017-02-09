India-Bangladesh scoreboard

HYDERABAD, India (AP) " Scoreboard at stumps Thursday after the first day of the one-off test betwen India and Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium:

Lokesh Rahul b Taskin Ahmed 2

Murali Vijay b Taijul Islam 108

Cheteshwar Pujara c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mehedi Hasan Miraz 83

Virat Kohli not out 111

Ajinkya Rahane not out 45

Extras: (5lb, 2nb) 7

TOTAL: (for three wickets) 356

Overs: 90. Batting time: 371 minutes.

Still to bat: Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-180, 3-234.

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 16-2-58-1 (1nb), Kamrul Islam Rabbi 17-1-91-0 (1nb), Soumya Sarkar 1-0-4-0, Mehedi Hasan Miraz 20-0-93-1, Shakib al Hasan 13-3-45-0, Taijul Islam 20-4-50-1, Sabbir Rahman 3-0-10-0.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.