Top 25 Capsules

STILLWATER, Oklahoma (AP) " Johnathan Motley scored 24 points to help No. 6 Baylor hold off Oklahoma State 72-69 on Wednesday night

The Bears led by 13 points with 4:13 to play, but Oklahoma State's pressure defense made it a game. The Cowboys could have taken the lead in the final minute, but Baylor's Jo Lual-Acuil blocked Jawun Evans' layup. After Baylor's Manu Lecomte made two free throws with 14 seconds to play, Evans and Phil Forte missed 3-point attempts that could have tied the game for Oklahoma State.

The Bears (21-3, 8-3 Big 12) lost their previous two games.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 20 points and Evans added 16 for the Cowboys (15-9, 4-7). Oklahoma State had won five straight and were coming off an 82-75 win at then-No. 7 West Virginia.

No. 9 ARIZONA 74, STANFORD 67

TUCSON, Arizona (AP) " Allonzo Trier scored 22 points, including 12 of 12 from the free throw line, for Arizona.

Trier's biggest offensive output since he returned to the team six games ago came in his first start of the season.

Lauri Markkanen emerged from a three-game shooting slump to make a 3-pointer that gave the Wildcats the lead for good, 70-67, with 1:40 to go.

Trier added two free throws with 23.7 seconds to go.

Arizona (22-3, 11-1 Pac-12) led most of the game but never by more than 12 points.

Reid Travis led Stanford (12-12, 4-8) with 26 points. Arizona beat the Cardinal by 39 at Stanford on Jan. 1.

No. 11 CINCINNATI 60, CENTRAL FLORIDA 50

CINCINNATI (AP) " Kyle Washington scored 14 points and Cincinnati extended its winning streak to 15 games.

Washington also finished with 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season as Cincinnati (22-2, 11-0 American Athletic Conference) won its 23rd consecutive home game.

Facing the Knights' 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall, the Bearcats attempted 29 3-pointers, their second-highest total of the season and five shy of their season-high. They connected on nine.

Fall finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points on five dunks and two tip-ins and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead Central Florida (15-9, 6-6), which has lost five of its last six games.

No. 13 WEST VIRGINIA 61, OKLAHOMA 50

NORMAN, Oklahoma (AP) " Freshman guard James Bolden scored a career-high 17 points in 10 minutes and West Virginia survived an off-shooting night.

West Virginia (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) won for the first time ever at Oklahoma (8-15, 2-9) in five attempts and avenged an overtime defeat at the hands of the Sooners, who won 89-87 in Morgantown on Jan. 18.

The Mountaineers won despite shooting a season-low 37 percent from the field. West Virginia used its frenetic press to force 23 turnovers, 11 more than the Sooners committed in the previous meeting, and limited the Sooners to 33.3 percent shooting.

Kameron McGusty scored 11 points for the Sooners, who lost their sixth straight game since its win at West Virginia and posted a season low for points.

No. 14 FLORIDA ST. 95, NORTH CAROLINA ST. 71

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (AP) " Jonathan Isaac scored 21 points for Florida State.

Isaac, who had only two points in last Sunday's 48-point win over Clemson, scored the first seven points as the Seminoles (21-4, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) led throughout. It is the 6-foot-10 freshman forward's third game of 20 points or more this season.

Dwayne Bacon added 19 points and Michael Ojo had 11 for FSU, which has won 18 straight at home and at one point led by as many as 26 points in the second half.

Terry Henderson led N.C. State (14-11, 3-9) with 17 points.

No. 24 XAVIER 72, DEPAUL 61

CINCINNATI (AP) " Trevon Bluiett scored 20 points, and Xavier pulled away to its fourth straight victory.

The Musketeers (18-6, 8-3 Big East) kept it close with 19 turnovers, a symptom of their lack of depth at point guard. RaShid Gaston dominated the closing minutes of the first half as Xavier finally gained control. Gaston tied his season high with 14 points overall.

DePaul (8-16, 1-10) trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half as it lost its seventh straight. Freshman Brandon Cyrus led the Blue Demons with a career-high 18 points.