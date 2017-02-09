Men's basketball team loses game, then bus in New York

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) " The Saint Louis University men's basketball team lost a game and then their bus while playing in New York.

New York State Police say the Saint Louis Billikens walked out of the arena in St. Bonaventure following their 70-55 Wednesday night loss to the Bonnies, and their bus was gone.

State police say the 56-year-old unidentified female bus driver had taken off.

While authorities searched for the bus, the players sat in the arena. The team posted pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Just chilling in the Reilly Center while we try to find our missing bus."

State police say the bus was stopped in Randolph, New York, about 40 miles from the arena. They say the driver was arrested and is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated.