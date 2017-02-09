India wins toss, bats in one-off cricket test vs Bangladesh

HYDERABAD, India (AP) " Skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat in India's first test against Bangladesh on home soil.

India surprisingly went in with three pacemen and with two spinners in the bowling attack for the one-off test match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes into the starting XI in place of injured Amit Mishra, who played the previous test in Chennai against England.

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also makes a return after missing the last two tests in the series win over England because of injury.

Karun Nair, who became only the second Indian batsman to score a triple century in test cricket when he posted 303 in Chennai, was unlucky to miss out.

For Bangladesh, skipper Mushfiqur Rahim and No. 3 batsman Mominul Haque return to the starting lineup after missing their team's last test in New Zealand because of injuries.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam has been included in place of pacer Rubel Hussain as the visitors looked to beef up their spin attack.

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium appeared to have an even sprinkling of grass, a possible reason for the third paceman in India's attack.

Lineups:

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi.