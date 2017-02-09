All Blacks: Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping charge

Breaking

The doping charge against Patrick Tuipulotu has been dropped after his B-Sample tested negative for banned substances.

The case is now closed and the All Blacks lock is clear to resume training and playing with the Blues. Tuipulotu, who has provisionally been suspended since November when he was informed he had failed a drugs test, said he was hugely relieved to be cleared to play again.

"This has been a challenging and difficult time for me, my partner, family and team mates, and I am grateful for their support," he said. "I'm pleased the matter is now closed, with my reputation and integrity intact, and I look forward to getting back into training and an exciting year of rugby."

New Zealand Rugby Players' Association boss Rob Nichol said there was not yet clear information explaining why Tuipulotu's A-sample had tested positive.

"Working with Patrick through the process, we always felt confident that he would be cleared. To be honest, there is an element of frustration, given the initial result and publicity, but at least people now know Patrick did nothing wrong," Nichol said.

"This result also reinforces the importance of the regulations and strict confidentiality obligations regarding players and their rights. Patrick was unfairly labelled as a result of the premature publicity of this matter. We trust that everyone now has a greater level of understanding in this regard."

- NZ Herald