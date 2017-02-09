Stanton, Jones headline US roster for World Baseball Classic

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Miami's Giancarlo Stanton and Baltimore's Adam Jones are among the returnees on the 28-man U.S. World Baseball Classic roster, which also includes Colorado's Nolan Arenado, Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt, San Francisco's Buster Posey and Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen.

Cleveland reliever Andrew Miller is part of a 13-man pitching staff that includes Tampa Bay's Chris Archer, Kansas City's Danny Duffy, Detroit's Michael Fulmer, Oakland's Sonny Gray, Toronto's J.A. Happ and Marcus Stroman and Seattle's Drew Smyly,

The roster announced Wednesday by USA Baseball includes 18 All-Stars, two MVPs and nine Gold Glove winners.