Melbourne City keeper suspended over racial slur

SYDNEY (AP) " Melbourne City A-League goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis has been suspended for five matches after racially abusing Melbourne Victory's former Albania international Besart Berisha.

Bouzanis was heard on television microphones using the world "gypsy" when he verbally clashed with Berisha during the derby between City and Victory on Saturday.

At a hearing before Football Federation Australia's disciplinary committee Wednesday, Bouzanis attempted to have a charge of discriminatory language downgraded, saying he was unaware of the racial undertones of the word.

The committee refused the application, but took into account Bouzanis' remorse and the fact he had met with Berisha to apologize. Bouzanis said "you'll see from my actions that this will never happen again."