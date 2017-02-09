Mascherano in doubt for PSG game after thigh injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) " Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano is an injury doubt for next week's game against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The club said tests conducted on Wednesday confirmed that Mascherano sustained a left thigh injury in the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals on Tuesday.

Barcelona, which advanced to its fourth straight Copa final 3-2 on aggregate, said Mascherano's return "will depend on his recovery."

Mascherano managed to finish Tuesday's game despite the injury, but the club decided to conduct the tests after he complained of discomfort following the final whistle.