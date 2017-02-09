Basketball madness - a player scores 92 points in one game

A California high school basketball player went on a "crazy" scoring spree, and was slammed by the opposing coach for his troubles.

LaMelo Ball scored 92 points after getting his chance to shine because his brother LiAngelo - the team's top scorer - did not play.

Ball's father said after his son scored 29 pionts in the first half for Chino Hills, "he went crazy".

But Los Osos coach Dave Smith complained that Chino Hills players kept fouling to help ball score more points.

"That's wrong...it goes against everything California Interscolstic Federation stands for...it's embarrassing to high school athletics. We've turned high school athletics into individualism."

The American high school record of 135 points was set by a West Virginia player in 1960.

- NZ Herald