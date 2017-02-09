7:34am Thu 9 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Football: All Whites to play Belarus

Chris Wood. Photosport.co.nz
Chris Wood. Photosport.co.nz

The All Whites will face Belarus in a friendly ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup in June.

New Zealand have never before played Belarus, known as the White Wings, a side currently ranked 74th in the world.

They will play on June 12 at a venue yet to be named, according to the Belarus Football Association. Five days later the All Whites will open their Confederations Cup campaign against hosts Russia in Saint Petersburg.

New Zealand also face Mexico in Sochi on June 21 before finishing their pool A matches against Portugal on June 24.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 09 Feb 2017 07:35:04 Processing Time: 17ms