Erik Guay wins super-G world title as Canada outduels Norway

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) " Erik Guay won the super-G title at the world championships on Wednesday as the Canadians outdueled the favored Norwegians.

The 35-year-old Guay got his first victory in almost three years, beating Olympic super-G champion Kjetil Jansrud by 0.45.

Norway seemed sure to also take bronze in an event it dominates, but late-starting Manny Osborne-Paradis of Canada edged World Cup champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde off the podium.

On his 33rd birthday, Osborne-Paradis claimed his first career championship medal, trailing Guay by 0.51, and was serenaded by a finish-area crowd singing for him.

Guay added super-G gold to his downhill title from the 2011 worlds in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Last month, Guay crashed in a treacherous downhill at the German course but avoided injury.

