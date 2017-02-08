NBA Capsules

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AP) " Kemba Walker, Nicolas Batum and Marco Belinelli each had 17 points as the Charlotte Hornets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 111-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Charlotte (24-28) had not won since a Jan. 21 triumph over Brooklyn. In this game, the Hornets' balanced offense included double-digit scoring from seven players and an early lead that ballooned to as many as 17 points in the second quarter.

Brooklyn lost its 10th straight game with the Nets last victory coming on Jan. 20 at New Orleans. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points and Brook Lopez added 20 for the Nets (9-43).

Jeremy Lamb added 16 points for the Hornets, while center Frank Kaminsky recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

ROCKETS 128, MAGIC 104

HOUSTON (AP) " James Harden had 25 points and 13 assists as the Rockets built a big lead early and held off a late rally to get a win over the Magic.

The Rockets had led by as many as 23 before the Magic begin chipping away at the lead. Serge Ibaka made a turnaround jump shot midway through the fourth quarter to cut Houston's lead to nine points.

Harden grabbed a bad pass from Evan Fournier not long after that and dished to Eric Gordon, who finished with a 3-pointer. Trevor Ariza added a 3-pointer for Houston to extend the lead to 112-97 with about four minutes remaining to put the game away.

Patrick Beverley made seven points after that to help extend the lead to 120-99 with less than two minutes left and send Houston's starters to the bench.

It is Houston's second straight win and the 10th loss in 13 games for the Magic.

Ibaka had 28 points for the Magic and Evan Fournier added 21.