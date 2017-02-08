Allen, St. Louis Blues blank Ottawa Senators 6-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) " Jake Allen made 30 saves, Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Ottawa Senators 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Magnus Paajarvi, Patrik Berglund, Alex Steen and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues (27-22-5). It was Allen's second shutout of the season.

Ottawa goaltender Andrew Hammond had 24 saves in his first start since Dec. 18. He had been sidelined by a high ankle sprain.

The Senators (27-18-6) were coming off a 4-0 loss at Buffalo on Saturday night. They dropped to 1-3-1 in their last five games.

Hammond started in place of Mike Condon, who got the night off after making 27 consecutive appearances.

The Blues played the second of a five-game road trip. St. Louis has now won five of its last seven road games after winning just five of its first 17.

Much of the crowd headed for the exits after St. Louis made it 4-0 midway through the third on Steen's 11th of the season off his own rebound after a Mike Hoffman giveaway. Minutes later Tarasenko scored his second and Barbashev made it 6-0 on yet another giveaway.

St. Louis jumped in front with two goals in the second. Paajarvi beat Hammond for his second of the season at 1:51, and Tarasenko used a great pass from Paul Stastny to make it 2-0 at 6:46.

Berglund jumped on a rebound for an early power-play goal in the third. The Senators challenged the play, arguing the Blues were offside, but the review was inconclusive.

Hammond was tested in the opening minutes of the game and made a couple of good saves on Jori Lehtera and Kenny Agostino.

NOTES: Ottawa C Curtis Lazar was a healthy scratch for the second time in four games. D Fredrik Claesson also was a healthy scratch for the Senators. ... St. Louis scratched RW Nail Yakupov, RW Dmitrij Jaskin and D Carl Gunnarsson.

UP NEXT

Blues: Visit Toronto on Thursday night.

Senators: Continue a four-game homestand Thursday night against Dallas.