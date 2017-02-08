Cold water poured on ice baths as effective recovery for elite athletes

Ice baths, used by the All Blacks and other elite athletes, are no more effective than active recovery according to new research undertaken in part by the University of Auckland.

The study titled published in the Journal of Physiology tested the assumption that cold water immersion reduces muscle inflammation.

No data from humans was available to support the notion, so the researchers compared the effects of ice baths with active recovery.

Nine active men took part in the research, where they took part in lower-body resistance training exercises on seperate days, one week apart.

On one day they immersed their lower body in 10C water for 10 minutes after exercising, and on the other they cycled at a low intensity for 10 minutes.

Muscle biopsies were collected from the exercised leg before the training and then at 2, 24 and 48-hour intervals afterwards.

The study found changes in inflammatory cells, cytokines, neurotophins and Henoch-Schonlein purpura did not differ significantly between the recovery treatments.

The research's abstract state "these findings indicate that cold water immersion is no more effective than active recovery for reducing inflammation or cellular stress in muslce after a bout of resistance exercise".

The research was underaken by universities in Brisbane, Norway and Japan, and included Vandre C. Figueiredo, James F. Markworth and David Cameron-Smith from Auckland University's Liggins Institute.

- NZ Herald