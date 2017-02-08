9:38am Wed 8 February
No. 8 Renzo Olivo of Argentina advances in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) " Eighth-seeded Renzo Olivo of Argentina defeated Emilio Gomez of Ecuador 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (5) on Tuesday to reach the second round of the clay-court Ecuador Open.

In another first-round match, qualifier Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain beat Brazil's Rogerio Durta Silva 6-3, 6-1. Matthew Ebden of Australia also advanced, defeating Agustin Velotti of Argentina 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

All four top-seeded players have byes into the second round and were not in action on Tuesday. Ivo Karlovic is No. 1 followed by Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Paolo Lorenzi and Thomaz Bellucci.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

