6 dead in clash between marines and gunmen in Mexico

CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) " Officials in the western Mexican state of Sinaloa say five suspects and one marine have died in an early morning clash.

The Sinaloa state prosecutor's office said in a statement Tuesday that heavily armed men traveling in several vehicles attacked marines on patrol in Culiacan. The gunfight occurred around 3:40 a.m.

The statement says that the suspects who were killed were all carrying assault rifles. Authorities recovered four AK-47 rifles and one AR-15.

Culiacan is currently hosting the Caribbean Series baseball championship. Mexico defeated Cuba 1-0 Monday night to secure a spot in the championship game.