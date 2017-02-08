8:40am Wed 8 February
US, Russian heavyweight boxers square off in doping case

NEW YORK (AP) " Two heavyweight boxers " one American, the other Russian " are squaring off outside the ring in a legal battle accusing the Russian of doping.

World Boxing Council champion Deontay Wilder and his one-time challenger Alexander Povetkin were both in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday to hear opening statements at a civil trial stemming from a lawsuit filed by Wilder. He's seeking $5 million for breach of contract after Povetkin failed a drug test, forcing the cancellation of a 2016 bout.

Before Wilder can be awarded any damages, a jury must decide whether a test result showing Povetkin had taken meldonium was valid.

Meldonium is the same performance-enhancing substance that got Maria Sharapova banned from tennis for 15 months.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

