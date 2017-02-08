All Blacks already looking strong for 2019 World Cup

With Ben Smith signed until 2020, the All Blacks are in great shape to build a team to win a third consecutive World Cup.

On the face of it, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen and the New Zealand Rugby paymasters have a lot of work to do this year, with a dozen or so top players still up for grabs.

But in reality, the All Blacks are well placed in the key areas. Captain Kieran Read, captain-in-waiting Sam Cane, Sam Whitelock, rising star Anton Lienert-Brown, midfield maestro Ryan Crotty and No. 2 halfback TJ Perenara are certain to be in for the long haul.

Of the headline acts, only the rejuvenated Israel Dagg is a potential problem. Malakai Fekitoa, Tawera Kerr-Barlow and out-of-favour centre Seta Tamanivalu may depart for European riches.

Since the last World Cup - where the likes of Richie McCaw, Keven Mealamu and Tony Woodcock retired, while Dan Carter, Conrad Smith and Ma'a Nonu signed contracts in France - only Aaron Cruden and Charlie Faumuina are current All Blacks who have turned down the chance to play in 2019 and signed overseas deals.

With Read, Whitelock and Cane expected to sign on for the next World Cup that would give the All Blacks a strong nucleus of 13 players on the books for the back-to-back-back attempt in Japan.

The backline in 2019 could feature Aaron Smith, Beauden Barrett, Sonny Bill Williams, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Julian Savea and Ben Smith who have all signed on.

While forwards Dane Coles, Owen Franks, Joe Moody and Brodie Retallick should be there, along with Read, Whitelock and Cane. That's a midfield player and a loose forward away from a pretty formidable XV - and doesn't consider the latest generation of young players coming through like Ardie Savea, Anton Lienert-Brown, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Codie Taylor and Damian McKenzie who could all sign longer deals over the two years.





Under contract

2017

Sam Whitelock

Kieran Read

Sam Cane

Ryan Crotty

Israel Dagg

Malakai Fekitoa

Rieko Ioane

Tawera Kerr-Barlow

Anton Lienert-Brown

Steven Luatua

Waisake Naholo

TJ Perenara

Seta Tamanivalu

Codie Taylor

Matt Todd

Ofa Tu'ungafasi

2018

Jordie Barrett

Wyatt Crockett

Jerome Kaino

Damian McKenzie

Charlie Ngatai

Luke Romano

Ardie Savea

Lima Sopoaga

2019

Beauden Barrett

Dane Coles

Owen Franks

Nehe Milner-Skudder

Joe Moody

Brodie Retallick

Julian Savea

Aaron Smith

Sonny Bill Williams

2020

Ben Smith

- NZ Herald