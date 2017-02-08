Golf: New venue on the cards for 2020 Olympics

The International Golf Federation is reportedly considering searching for a new venue for the 2020 Olympic tournament after the host club postponed its vote regarding membership policies towards women.

A golf.com report claims the failure of the Japanese club to repeal the discriminatory practice could lead the IGF to find a new home for the tournament.

Though it does have female members, women are currently not granted full rights at the course, and can't play on Sundays.

A unanimous vote of the club's 15-member board is required to change the rule.

- Radio Sport