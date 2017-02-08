7:17am Wed 8 February
Motorsport: Van Gisbergen responds to Engel criticism

Shane van Gisbergen celebrates after winning a race in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images
Kiwi driver Shane van Gisbergen has responded to teammate Maro Engel's comments after a disastrous Bathurst 12 hour race.

Engel hit out at van Gisbergen after the reigning Supercar champion crashed their team car into a wall with only 20 minutes of the race remaining.

Engel claimed van Gisbergen made a lot of mistakes and was too aggressive.

Van Gisbergen says Engel's comments came as a surprise to him and he apologised to him.

The 27-year-old Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver's focus has now switched to defending his Supercar title with the opening race in Adelaide next month.

Van Gisbergen says team has new cars and official testing will begin next week.

The Aucklander thinks the new car will be even better than what he drove last year.

- Radio Sport

