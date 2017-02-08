Liga president meets Ukrainian ambassador about Zozulya

MADRID (AP) " The Spanish league says its president has met with Ukraine's ambassador to Spain to discuss Roman Zozulya, a Ukrainian player at the center of a fan protest that could leave him without a team.

The league says in a statement that Javier Tebas and ambassador Anatoliy Scherba agreed that "the Spanish government must support the player" and he has a "right to work."

Zozulya's recent transfer from Real Betis to Rayo Vallecano was called off after some of Rayo's fans vehemently protested what they claimed were his links to radical right-wing groups.

Zozulya responded in an open letter to Rayo fans dismissing he had connections to "any paramilitary or neo-Nazi groups."

Zozulya's immediate future is in doubt because his loan to Rayo officially went through before the winter transfer market closed. That means he can't play for Betis or any other European club until the next transfer window opens in the summer.