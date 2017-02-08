Oprah, Mick Jagger, Paris Hilton - clients of the man charged in All Blacks bugging saga

Vaimoana Tapaleao is the New Zealand Herald's Pacific Affairs and People reporter.

From some of the world's top musicians, to respected actors and television personalities - they were all protected by the man now charged in relation to the All Blacks bugging scandal.

Adrian Gard - also known as "Gardie'' - has had more than 30 years' experience in the security game.

The 51-year-old was this week charged by New South Wales Police and is due to appear in court later next month.

It comes after a device was discovered in the hotel team meeting room of the All Blacks last August, as the team was due to play a Bledisloe match against the Wallabies.

On the BGI Security website - also known as Secure Gard - an impressive array of famous faces pop up under the "our experience'' tab.

Sir Elton John, TV host queen Oprah Winfrey, rock legends Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, actors Hugh Jackman, Keanu Reeves, Jude Law and Russell Crowe, socialite Paris Hilton, pop artists Craig David and the late George Michael are all featured as clients of BGI.

The company also provided security at the 2000 Sydney Olympics - and of course, the All Blacks.

Adrian Gard is listed as working in the operations part of the business.

It is a family affair, with brother Ashley Gard's photo directly above his - listed as the company's director.

Adrian Gard's profile photo is black and white and has been cut from a photograph of him and a smiling former US President Bill Clinton.

Gard is described as a "world leader'' within the personal protection industry, boasting 31 years' experience under his belt.

His blurb says he was a security manager for the Olympic Stadium - Stadium Australia - in Sydney, at one point.

He has managed the risk of crowds of up to 1.5 million and toured with international bands.

A quote he gives points to the importance of his relationships with clients.

"We build mutually beneficial partnerships with our clients, continually seeking the best for them and ourselves through innovation and excellence."

Yesterday, the Daily Telegraph reported that police will allege Gard planted the bugging device in the All Blacks' team meeting room before supposedly finding it.

One News said Gard had been in Auckland on Saturday, working at the Guns N' Roses concert and also met up with several All Blacks players.

Having provided security details for the team for about 10 years, the reports were met with disbelief among those in the industry.

Former security guard for internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom, Wayne Tempero, told the Herald he had met Gard on one occasion and found him to be very professional.

"I don't understand what's gone wrong. I think anybody in my profession will be doing the same, thinking: 'What?'

"He had a very good business ... had a business that had secured the Olympics in Australia - and then everything flows on from there.

"To have the All Blacks for 10 years, knowing how well they would've vetted him and everything else - I find it strange. If it was him and he did do it, there's gotta be a reason."

Tempero said their line of work was built on trust and honesty, as they were dealing with people's welfare.

"It's not like standing on the door of a bar or looking after a bank. There's a lot of responsibility that goes with it.

"He would've been in charge of venues, maybe the transport to the grounds, looking after individuals when they went out - it would've been very varied ..."

"Suffice to say, he had that contract for 10 years. They obviously though he was very good."

