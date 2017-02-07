All Black Ben Smith set to announce future

All Black Ben Smith is set to announce his playing future this afternoon.

Smith has been linked with a move to French side Pau but media there have reported he has turned down the offer.

"Pretty close to a big decision, stay tuned this afternoon. Speights or Champagne? #fansfirst," Smith posted on Facebook.

There's never any guarantee until there is ink on the contract, but the expectation is that Smith will confirm he is staying in New Zealand. As welcome as that news will be, it will be more relief than elation for Hansen as Smith has probably always been the one of the three he has seen as the most likely to stay.

He hoped, rather than knew, that Smith was exploring his overseas options just to know what they were rather than with genuine intent to move.

To be certain he was making the right choice about staying, Smith had to know what exactly he would be rejecting. To make an informed decision, negotiations with Pau had to get right down to the detail.

Nine times out of 10, leading All Blacks with plenty still to offer, explore the offshore market simply to confirm what they already know - that they are better off staying where they are. Smith was a late developer.

It took him an age to believe in himself and become the player he now is and having reached his promised land as vice-captain and regular starter, it would be surprising to see him give all that up when every good judge would consider he's still in his prime.

- NZ Herald