NEW YORK (AP) " The Latest on "Deflategate" judge who let Brady play (all times local):

5 p.m.

Three judges who ruled in the "Deflategate" case differed on the law but unanimously praised this year's Super Bowl.

New England quarterback Tom Brady piloted the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history Sunday as the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28.

Appeals Judge Denny Chin joined a decision forcing Brady to sit out the first four games of this past season. He said Brady on Sunday "showed once again why he is one of the all-time best."

Federal Judge Richard Berman ruled against the National Football League in 2015 and nullified Brady's suspension in 2015. He said the Patriots showed how "never to quit."

Appeals Judge Barrington D. Parker joined Chin in ruling against Brady last year. On Monday, he congratulated both teams for a "very well-played game."

11:30 a.m.

The federal judge in New York who ruled against the National Football League in "Deflategate" says the New England Patriots showed with their Super Bowl victory "never to quit."

Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan made the comment Monday in an email to The Associated Press.

Berman nullified Tom Brady's four-game suspension in 2015, finding that the NFL had overstepped in its investigation of New England's quarterback. The suspension resulted from claims the Patriots deflated footballs to gain a competitive advantage.

A federal appeals panel reversed Berman's decision. Brady served the suspension at the start of the season capped by Sunday's 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Berman offered his congratulations to the Patriots, saying they showed "us all never to quit, everything is possible, and the importance of teamwork."

