11:27am Tue 7 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Chardy and Brown advance to Open Sud de France 2nd round

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) " Jeremy Chardy of France beat seventh-seeded Marcel Granollers 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Open Sud de France on Monday.

Although Granollers was eclipsed in the first set, dropping his serve three times, Chardy still needed to save six break points.

He beat the Spaniard for the third time in five meetings and next plays the winner of an all-French match between Paul-Henri Mathieu and lucky loser Vincent Millot.

Also, Dustin Brown of Germany had 11 aces as defeated Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Brown saved all four break points and served out victory on his first match point, after breaking Garcia-Lopez in the previous game.

He next faces top-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia, the 2014 U.S. Open champion.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 07 Feb 2017 11:31:05 Processing Time: 14ms