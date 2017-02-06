Basketball: Breakers Akil Mitchell heading back to US

American import Akil Mitchell will miss the Breakers' final regular season game to receive specialist treatment in the United States on his injured eye.

Mitchell suffered a gruesome injury after getting poked in the left eye during a game against Cairns last month, leaving his eye-ball outside of the socket.

Breakers Head Coach Paul Henare says Mitchell has been given leave to return to the States and seek specialist treatment at home.

"Akil has been magnificent these past two weeks since the injury suffered against Cairns. Right from the moment he left the floor with one arm raised to the fans, thinking of them despite the obvious pain and distress he was in, he has been a model of professionalism and has lived Breakers values in all he has said and done.

"However, it has become clear in recent days that he was not making the progress he would like and his agent has organized for him to receive further treatment back home.

Understandably healing 100% from this injury is of the utmost concern to Akil and we as a team and club support him in that goal and wish him a full recovery."

It is not known whether Mitchell will return for the playoffs, should the Breakers emerge from the final round of action inside the top four, but Henare and Mitchell have left that door very much open.

"Right now, our concern is for Akil to return to full health and we are not putting that sort of pressure on him. But he has said that should he be given the all clear to return to playing duties and is given a clean bill of health, he wants to come back and help us if he can. We will discuss that if and when the time comes, for now we want him to focus on getting healthy."

