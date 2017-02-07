MONACO (AP) " IAAF task force predicts Russia won't be reinstated in time for world championships in August.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
MONACO (AP) " IAAF task force predicts Russia won't be reinstated in time for world championships in August.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 07 Feb 2017 08:23:07 Processing Time: 966ms