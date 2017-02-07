8:23am Tue 7 February
IAAF task force predicts Russia won't be reinstated in time for world championships in August

MONACO (AP) " IAAF task force predicts Russia won't be reinstated in time for world championships in August.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

