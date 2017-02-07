Cricket: Ross Taylor unsure of T20 future

Ross Taylor isn't confident of getting a Twenty20 call-up against South Africa - but he hasn't given up on that part of his career yet.

Taylor told the Radio Sport Breakfast he still loves playing all three formats of the game for New Zealand but wasn't expecting to be involved in the opening T20 match against South Africa at Eden Park on Friday next week.

"I don't know if my services will be required for the first game, but I haven't given up hope of playing another T20 game for my country," said Taylor, whose last T20 international was nearly a year ago.

Taylor said he was not yet ready to have a T20-only career in the various leagues around the world. But that was an option later on.

"I have always enjoyed playing all three formats for my country. I'm 32 turning 33 so hopefully there is a bit more cricket. But if they don't want me to play I guess I'll go and play somewhere else," he said.

"At the end of your career the T20 circuit is easier on your body and gives more time at home.

As it stands, I just like playing for my country. But maybe down the track."

Taylor has equalled Nathan Astle's record of 16 ODI centuries but said he expected Kane Williamson to overtake any records created.

Taylor's last 10 Twenty20 innings

6 v England (World T20)

28 v Bangladesh (World T20)

36* v Pakistan (World T20)

11 v Australia (World T20)

10 v India (World T20)

6* v Pakistan

22* v Sri Lanka

17 v England

7 v Pakistan

4 v Pakistan

- NZ Herald