Davis Cup: Defending champ Argentina KO'ed by Italy

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) " Defending champion Argentina was knocked out of the Davis Cup in the first round by Italy on Monday.

Italy's Fabio Fognini defeated Guido Pella in the deciding singles 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The match on outdoor clay was postponed from Sunday because of rain and darkness.

Italy took a 2-0 lead after winning both singles on Friday, but Argentina came back by taking the doubles on Saturday, and the first reverse singles on Sunday, when Carlos Berlocq defeated Paolo Lorenzi 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Argentina played without top player Juan Martin del Potro, who made himself unavailable to focus on tournament play.

Italy will face Belgium in the quarterfinals in April.