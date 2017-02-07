8:10am Tue 7 February
Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard owes fan date after losing Super Bowl bet

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada made a bet she'll regret after the Patriots won the Super Bowl. Photo / Getty
Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard owes a fan a date after the New England Patriots pulled off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history yesterday.

The world number 47 confidently declared on Twitter that the Atlanta Falcons were the champions after they surged to a 28-3 lead in the third quarter of yesterday's Super Bowl.

A Twitter follower quickly replied "If Patriots win we go on a date?" to which the Canadian tennis ace agreed to.

Fast-forward a couple of hours later and the Patriots pulled of the miracle to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.





