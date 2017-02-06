Cuban player smuggling trial resumes for agent, trainer

MIAMI (AP) " Trial is resuming in Miami for a sports agent and a trainer accused of smuggling Cuban baseball players into the U.S. so they could sign lucrative professional contracts.

Testimony is scheduled to continue Monday in the federal case against agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada, both of whom have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and alien smuggling charges.

Prosecutors said the pair used shady boat captains, document forgers and phony paperwork to get the players to the U.S. quickly so they could sign contracts totaling some $150 million. Both stood to make millions of dollars from those contracts.

No players are accused of wrongdoing. Players Yoenis Cespedes of the New York Mets, Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox and Adeiny Hechevarria of the Miami Marlins may testify.