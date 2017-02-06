Cook resigns as England's test captain after rough 2016

LONDON (AP) " Alastair Cook has resigned as England's test captain after a disappointing 2016.

The 32-year-old Cook had been debating his position since England's chastening 4-0 loss in a test series in India at the end of last year.

England lost eight of its 17 tests in 2016, including a first test defeat to Bangladesh, and the demands of the job looked to have taken its toll on Cook by the end of the India series.

Cook says in a statement, "Stepping down has been an incredibly hard decision but I know this is the correct decision for me and at the right time for the team."

Director of England Cricket Andrew Straus says he expects to name a new captain before the team heads to the West Indies on Feb. 22