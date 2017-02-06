11:26pm Mon 6 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Cook resigns as England's test captain after rough 2016

LONDON (AP) " Alastair Cook has resigned as England's test captain after a disappointing 2016.

The 32-year-old Cook had been debating his position since England's chastening 4-0 loss in a test series in India at the end of last year.

England lost eight of its 17 tests in 2016, including a first test defeat to Bangladesh, and the demands of the job looked to have taken its toll on Cook by the end of the India series.

Cook says in a statement, "Stepping down has been an incredibly hard decision but I know this is the correct decision for me and at the right time for the team."

Director of England Cricket Andrew Straus says he expects to name a new captain before the team heads to the West Indies on Feb. 22

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 06 Feb 2017 23:28:31 Processing Time: 15ms