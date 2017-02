2017 Super Bowl Records

Some records set or tied in the 2017 Super Bowl:

Most Yards Passing, Game " 466, Tom Brady, New England vs. Atlanta (Old record: 414, Kurt Warner, St. Louis, 2000).

Most Passing Attempts, Game " 62, Tom Brady, New England vs. Atlanta (Old record: 58, Jim Kelly, Buffalo, 1992).

Most Passing Completions, Game " 43, Tom Brady, New England vs. Atlanta (Old record: 37, Brady, 2015).

Most Receptions, Game " 14, James White, New England vs. Atlanta (Old record: 13, Demaryius Thomas, Denver, 2014).

Most Yards Passing, Career " 2,071, Tom Brady, New England.

Most Passing Completions, Career " 207, Tom Brady, New England.

Most Passing Touchdowns, Career " 15, Tom Brady, New England.

Most Games, Career " 7, Tom Brady, New England.

Most MVP Awards " 4, Tom Brady, New England.

Most Games, Winning Coach " 5, Bill Belichick, New England.

Most Yards Passing, Game " 442, New England vs. Atlanta (Old record: 407, St.

Louis, 2000).

Most First Downs, Game " 37, New England vs. Atlanta (Old record: 31, San Francisco, 1985).

Most First Downs, Both Teams, Game " 54, New England (37) vs. Atlanta (17) (Old record: 50, San Francisco (31) vs. Miami (19), 1985; Tennessee (27) vs. St. Louis (23), 2000).

Most First Downs Passing, Game " 26, New England vs. Atlanta (Old record: 21, New England, 2015).

Most First Downs Passing, Both Teams, Game " 39, New England vs. Atlanta (Old record: 33, NY Giants vs. New England, 2012).

Largest deficit overcome, Game " 25, New England vs. Atlanta (Old record: 10, Washington, 1988; New Orleans, 2010; New England, 2015).

Most Super Bowl Appearances " 9, New England.

Most Games Won, Career " 5, Tom Brady, New England (Charles Haley, San Francisco-Dallas).

Most Two-Point Conversions, Game " 2, New England vs. Atlanta (San Diego vs. San Francisco, 1995).