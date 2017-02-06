4:46pm Mon 6 February
Super Bowl-Winning Coaches

5 " Bill Belichick, New England, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017

4 " Chuck Noll, Pittsburgh, 1975, 1976, 1979, 1980

3 " Bill Walsh, San Francisco, 1982, 1985, 1989

3 " Joe Gibbs, Washington, 1983, 1988, 1992

2 " Vince Lombardi, Green Bay, 1967, 1968

2 " Don Shula, Miami, 1973, 1974

2 " Tom Landry, Dallas, 1972, 1978

2 " Tom Flores, Oakland-L.A. Raiders, 1981, 1984

2 " Bill Parcells, N.Y. Giants, 1987, 1991

2 " Jimmy Johnson, Dallas, 1993, 1994

2 " George Seifert, San Francisco, 1990, 1995

2 " Mike Shanahan, Denver, 1998, 1999

2 " Tom Coughlin, N.Y. Giants, 2007, 2011

