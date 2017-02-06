HOUSTON (AP) " New England Patriots win fifth title with record-breaking comeback to beat Falcons 34-28 in first Super Bowl overtime.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
HOUSTON (AP) " New England Patriots win fifth title with record-breaking comeback to beat Falcons 34-28 in first Super Bowl overtime.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 06 Feb 2017 17:28:00 Processing Time: 31ms