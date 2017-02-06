4:59pm Mon 6 February
New England Patriots win fifth title with record-breaking comeback to beat Falcons 34-28 in first Super Bowl overtime

HOUSTON (AP) " New England Patriots win fifth title with record-breaking comeback to beat Falcons 34-28 in first Super Bowl overtime.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

