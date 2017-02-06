4:27pm Mon 6 February
Falcons and Patriots to play first Super Bowl overtime ever after furious New England rally ties the game at 28

HOUSTON (AP) " Falcons and Patriots to play first Super Bowl overtime ever after furious New England rally ties the game at 28.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

