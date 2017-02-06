HOUSTON (AP) " Falcons and Patriots to play first Super Bowl overtime ever after furious New England rally ties the game at 28.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
HOUSTON (AP) " Falcons and Patriots to play first Super Bowl overtime ever after furious New England rally ties the game at 28.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 06 Feb 2017 17:27:21 Processing Time: 20ms