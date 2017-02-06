Capitals beat Kings, Rangers defeat Flames

WASHINGTON (AP) " Marcus Johansson and Brett Connolly each had a goal and an assist as the Washington Capitals chased shutout king Peter Budaj on their way to a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

The NHL-leading Capitals snapped the Kings' winning streak at five and Budaj's shutout streak at 147:21. Washington backup Philipp Grubauer stopped 38 shots while Lars Eller, T.J. Oshie and Justin Williams also scored.

Despite being outshot 38-20, Washington was opportunistic on offense and leaned on Grubauer to stymie the Kings on the way to his third shutout of the season.

Budaj, who leads the NHL with seven shutouts, was pulled after allowing four goals on 15 shots in two periods.

RANGERS 4, FLAMES 3

NEW YORK (AP) " Calgary veteran Kris Versteeg got ejected after losing his jersey during a fight and waved to jeering fans at Madison Square Garden as he skated off Sunday in the Flames' loss.

Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast scored 3:12 apart in the middle of the third period to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in seven games overall and improve to 5-0-1 in their last six against Calgary.

Versteeg, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with Chicago and not known as a brawler, tangled with Pavel Buchnevich in the third period. Versteeg's jersey got pulled over his head during the scrap, and he adjusted it while heading to the penalty box.

But an official came over to talk with Versteeg and the 30-year-old forward was tossed because, by rule, his jersey hadn't been properly tied down. He waved to the crowd as he left the ice.

Michael Grabner had a goal and an assist and Rick Nash also scored for the Rangers.

OILERS 1, CANADIENS 0, SO

Continued below.

MONTREAL (AP) " Leon Draisaitl scored the only goal in a shootout as the Oilers stopped a three-game slide.

Cam Talbot had 22 saves as Edmonton (29-18-8) salvaged the finale of a three-game trip that included only one regulation goal for the Oilers.

The Canadiens (30-16-8) dropped to 1-3-1 in their last five games. The Atlantic Division leaders were coming off a 3-2 loss to Washington on Saturday.

Edmonton star Connor McDavid, playing in his 100th NHL game, had a breakaway in overtime, but he was denied by Al Montoya. Talbot also turned away a big drive for Shea Weber at the other end.

Montoya finished with 32 saves.