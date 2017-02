MONTREAL (AP) " Leon Draisaitl scored the only goal in a shootout, and the Edmonton Oilers stopped a three-game slide with a 1-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

Cam Talbot had 22 saves as Edmonton (29-18-8) salvaged the finale of a three-game trip that included only one regulation goal for the Oilers.

The Canadiens (30-16-8) dropped to 1-3-1 in their last five games.