Benfica beats Nacional to stay ahead of Porto in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) " Striker Jonas scored twice in the first half and forward Konstantinos Mitroglou added another in the second to help Benfica defeat Nacional 3-0 in the Portuguese league and take back the lead from FC Porto.

Jonas struck in the 26th and 35th minutes, and Mitroglou put the game beyond any doubt in the 81st to give Benfica 48 points, one more than Porto.

The three-time defending champion had won only one of its last three league games entering Sunday's home match.

Porto had provisionally taken the lead on Saturday with a 2-1 home win over third-placed Sporting Lisbon. Forward Soares scored twice for Porto, and Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas contributed with a spectacular save on a close-range header deep into injury time.

It was the fourth straight win for Porto.