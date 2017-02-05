10:55am Mon 6 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US completes 5-0 Davis Cup sweep of Switzerland

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) " Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson won their singles matches Sunday to complete the United States' second straight Davis Cup sweep of Switzerland.

Querrey defeated Adrien Bossel 6-3, 7-5. Then Johnson, who clinched the Americans' victory Saturday in doubles with Jack Sock, won his Davis Cup singles debut over Antoine Bellier, 6-4, 6-3.

The U.S. won 5-0 and will travel to play Australia for the World Group Quarterfinals on April 7-9. The U.S. is 26-20 all-time vs. Australia in a rivalry that dates back to 1905, winning their last meeting 3-1 in Australia in the 2016 World Group First Round.

Switzerland was without the country's two top players, 18-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and three-time major champ Stan Wawrinka.

Switzerland will compete in the World Group Playoff on Sept. 15-17.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 06 Feb 2017 10:57:03 Processing Time: 20ms