Cricket: Ish Sodhi expected to figure against South Africa

By David Leggat

Expect legspinner Ish Sodhi to play a part in the upcoming series against South Africa.

Sodhi is becoming something of a cult figure among New Zealand fans and had been tipped to play the deciding Chappell Hadlee trophy match at Seddon Park yesterday.

However he was left out, at least partly on the strength of the location of the pitch.

Seddon Park is half Patumahoe clay, which tends to provide fast, bouncier pitches, and half Waikari, which is slower and can take more turn.

The pitch for the Australian game was on the Patumahoe half and New Zealand coach Mike Hesson confirmed today Sodhi would have played had the match been on the other side of the block. New Zealand won the game by 24 runs to regain the trophy.

Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen, while stressing he's not a selector, is sure Sodhi, who has been in fine form, and ripped out six for 11 in a game for the Adelaide Strikers during the Big Bash League, will be sighted during the South African tour.

That visit, the centrepiece of the New Zealand summer, starts with a T20 at Eden Park on February 17, and also includes five ODIs and three tests.

Jurgensen said it had been a borderline call to leave Sodhi out but the bottom line is New Zealand's bowlers did a decent job to secure the win.

"He's had a great summer," Jurgensen said.

"He got to be exposed to some fantastic opportunities in the Big Bash and there's been a great shift in his focus. He had a tough winter with the Zimbabwe and Indian tours last year and certainly showed some promise.

''But consistency was the key over a longer period.

"We'll certainly need his skills and, depending on selections, there's definitely an opportunity to play."

Sodhi's ODI record - 13 wickets in 13 games at 43 - isn't flash and he hasn't been sighted since playing India at Visakhapatnam in October.

But he's a cracker in the T20 format. Sodhi took five for 58 in two games against Bangladesh and with 21 wickets in 12 T20s at 14.4 should be a strong chance for the Eden Park clash.

- NZ Herald