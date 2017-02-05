Cameroon fights back to beat Egypt 2-1 in African Cup final

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) " Cameroon rallied from 1-0 down with two goals in the last half-hour, including a brilliant winner with a minute left, to beat Egypt 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations final on Sunday.

Substitute Vincent Aboubakar controlled the ball in the 89th minute, clipped it over a defender, and then shot past Egypt's goalkeeper to clinch Cameroon's fifth African title with a sublime finish.

Aboubakar ran all the way to the VIP enclosure to celebrate as his teammates chased him.

The striker delivered Cameroon's first African Cup crown since 2002 and denied Egypt, which led early in the first half in Libreville, an eighth title.

Mohamed el-Neny scored for Egypt in the 22nd but another Cameroon substitute, defender Nicolas Nkoulou, equalized in the 60th.