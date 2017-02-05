10:20am Mon 6 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Cameroon fights back to beat Egypt 2-1 in African Cup final

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) " Cameroon rallied from 1-0 down with two goals in the last half-hour, including a brilliant winner with a minute left, to beat Egypt 2-1 in the African Cup of Nations final on Sunday.

Substitute Vincent Aboubakar controlled the ball in the 89th minute, clipped it over a defender, and then shot past Egypt's goalkeeper to clinch Cameroon's fifth African title with a sublime finish.

Aboubakar ran all the way to the VIP enclosure to celebrate as his teammates chased him.

The striker delivered Cameroon's first African Cup crown since 2002 and denied Egypt, which led early in the first half in Libreville, an eighth title.

Mohamed el-Neny scored for Egypt in the 22nd but another Cameroon substitute, defender Nicolas Nkoulou, equalized in the 60th.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 06 Feb 2017 11:05:39 Processing Time: 19ms