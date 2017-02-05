Injured Kruis to miss entire Six Nations for England

LONDON (AP) " England will be without George Kruis for the entire Six Nations after the lock was ruled out for up to 12 weeks with a knee injury.

England gave the injury prognosis on Kruis on Sunday, a day after the team's 19-16 win over France that began its Six Nations title defense.

Kruis damaged knee ligaments in training last week, forcing him out of the France game. England said Kruis will need between 10-12 weeks of rehabilitation.

England is already without forwards Chris Robshaw and Billy Vunipola for the whole tournament because of injury. Coach Eddie Jones has strong cover for Kruis in the form of Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes and Maro Itoje, who played as a flanker against France.