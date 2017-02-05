10:05am Mon 6 February
Cameroon beats Egypt 2-1 to win African Cup of Nations final

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) " Cameroon beats Egypt 2-1 to win African Cup of Nations final.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

