Fans start entering NRG Stadium

HOUSTON (AP) " The Latest on Super Bowl 51 (all times local):

2 p.m.

Fans started entering NRG Stadium four hours before the Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots are going for their fifth Super Bowl in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. A win would give Brady the most Super Bowls in league history, breaking a tie with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw.

The Patriots have overcome Brady's four-game "Deflategate" suspension, star tight end Rob Gronkowski's season-ending back surgery and the loss of two defensive stalwarts, Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins.

The Falcons, making their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, are going for their first title led by league MVP Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones.

Country star Luke Bryan will do the national anthem and Lady Gaga will perform the halftime show.

New England will enter the game as a 3-point favorite.

