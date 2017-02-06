Jimmy Neesham wins the day with Facebook post

Is it too late to give Jimmy Neesham the man of the series trophy?

The Black Caps all-rounder deserves some sort of accolade for his Facebook post after New Zealand claimed back the Chappell-Hadlee trophy in Hamilton yesterday.

"When you don't do any work on the group project but still get an A," Neesham posted along with photo of himself and pace bowler Lockie Ferguson holding the Chappell-Hadlee trophy.

Neesham scored 1 from 7 balls with the bat before playing onto his stumps to Josh Hazelwood in New Zealand's innings of 281. He then followed it up with 0-17 from three overs as the Black Caps bowled out Australia for 257 to claim a 24-run win.

Ferguson went 0-62 in Hamilton and was bowled first ball.

Neesham might be a bit harsh on himself. He did contribute to the side's opening win in Auckland, with the bat at least.

Neesham went 0-49 from five overs but his 48 from 45 balls was vital in the middle of the New Zealand innings.

- NZ Herald