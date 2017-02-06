7:54am Mon 6 February
Davis Cup: Spain-Croatia level at 2-2 ahead of decider

OSIJEK, Croatia (AP) " Roberto Bautista Agut beat Croatia's Franko Skugor 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (6) to put Spain level at 2-2 in the Davis Cup first-round match on Sunday.

The fifth rubber between Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and Nikola Mektic will decide the winner.

Croatia won the doubles on Saturday for a surprise 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Croatia, last year's World Group runner-up, is without its four top players " Marin Cilic, Ivo Karlovic, Borna Coric and Ivan Dodig.

Spain is without Rafael Nadal.

The winner will play Serbia in the quarterfinals which completed its 4-1 rout of Russia on Sunday.

